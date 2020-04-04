Global  

Oregon, China sending over 1,100 ventilators to New York, Gov. Cuomo says

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
ALBANY, N.Y.  — New York is poised to get over 1,100 ventilators from China and Oregon as it scrambles to line up more breathing machines for the sickest coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The Chinese government and billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the online marketplace Alibaba, facilitated a gift […]
