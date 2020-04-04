National Restaurant Association offers $500 grants to help support workers impacted by COVID-19

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who opened his first Kansas City restaurant in February 2019, and a number of industry suppliers have teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to support restaurant workers financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) is offering grants of $500 per person to restaurant employees that are experiencing loss of wages or unemployment. The grant is designed to help workers pay for expenses such…


