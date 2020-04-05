Global  

Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic: AU study

Reuters India Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent's economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according an African Union (AU) study.
 The flower producers say more than 30,000 casual workers have already been sent home, and tens of thousands more workers stand to lose their jobs in the weeks ahead.

