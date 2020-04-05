About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent's economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according an African Union (AU) study.

You Might Like

Tweets about this junever RT @Reuters: Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic: AU study https://t.co/P2nRZ2FUAs https://t.co/K3ZS2uMKN0 13 minutes ago Piotr Kania RT @trtworld: African Union study says about 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as continent's economies are projected to suffer due to… 17 minutes ago Olátúnjí 🇳🇬 🌍 Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic: AU study | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/6xHbyPG3HG 40 minutes ago HandsOffZuma RT @NewsBotZA: Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to coronavirus pandemic - AU study https://t.co/wKep0eADGi 43 minutes ago Daphnee Cook RT @JoeBavier: The numbers in this study on the economic impact of the pandemic in Africa are sobering. https://t.co/sX0C3FU0ZP 43 minutes ago Sihle Mavuso Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to coronavirus pandemic - AU study https://t.co/wKep0eADGi 47 minutes ago Theresa RT @Reuters: Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic: AU study https://t.co/jyAiAfzpUc https://t.co/YlrwD9LT2x 48 minutes ago AfricaTravelAlliance Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic: AU study https://t.co/g5JtSGD5mc 53 minutes ago