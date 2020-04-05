Fin24.com | Vic Falls roars again, but nobody is allowed to watch Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Zimbabwe’s biggest tourist attraction, Victoria Falls, is roaring again, but it will be a while before anyone can enjoy the thunderous sound of water splashing down its 107m gorge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mlesh237 RT @Fin24: https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Vic Falls roars again, but nobody is allowed to watch https://t.co/jluVHlASdj 19 minutes ago Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Vic Falls roars again, but nobody is allowed to watch https://t.co/jluVHlASdj 23 minutes ago