Oregon promises to send ventilators to New York in COVID fight

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Oregon plans to send 140 ventilators to New York, Gov. Kate Brown said on Saturday, marking a show of solidarity between the two states on opposite ends of the nation. Both states have been struggling in a fight against the new virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. New York has more than 3,500 deaths and more than 113,000 total cases, according to a Saturday tally, while Oregon's death toll is at least 26. "New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help,"… 👓 View full article

