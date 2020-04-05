Grab scraps app usage fee following criticism Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Grab Thailand has scrapped an app usage fee it started imposing last Tuesday on parcel delivery service (GrabExpress) and on-demand purchases and delivery service (GrabAssistant) after criticism online. 👓 View full article

