Food delivery apps promise to expand service to Treasure Island

bizjournals Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Responding to pressure from Treasure Island residents and a San Francisco supervisor, UberEats and Postmates on Friday said they will add the man-made island between San Francisco and Oakland in their delivery service zones. The shelter-in-place order has arguably been more challenging for Treasure Island’s some 1,800 households, who have access to just one grocery store and two restaurants on the island, one of which is currently shuttered, according to resident Barklee Sanders. “We are only…
