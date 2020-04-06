Global  

Wells Fargo closes loan window for SBA relief program

Wells Fargo said Sunday evening that it has exhausted its $10 billion capacity for lending under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program as the bank operates under a regulatory asset cap. In other words, amid the pandemic-induced downturn that has some talking of an impending economic depression, one of the nation’s largest lenders will largely be kept on the sidelines.  “Today, the company continues to operate in compliance with an asset cap imposed by its regulator due to actions of past…
