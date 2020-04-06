Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war

Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war· *Crude oil prices slid more than 3% on Monday on reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia have postponed their oil production meeting to Thursday, casting doubt on a potential deal.*
· *Brent crude fell 3.1% to $33.10 and West Texas Intermediate fell 3% to $27.50, after surging last week on deal hopes.*
· *On Sunday,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Oil Production Cut

Oil Production Cut 03:20

 Saudi Arabia has called an emergency virtual meeting of OPEC and its partner Russia for Monday, fueling hopes that the two leading members of the coalition known as OPEC+ will agree to slash oil production in response to swooning global demand.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrTony44

Anthony RT @businessinsider: Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/iUd3koqeDr 6 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/MnYX8OE63P https://t.co/mHfHw17YIX 14 minutes ago

Election_NC

Election News Channel Oil prices slump 3 after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/F5Y3WKnkXZ https://t.co/vIcWyQXNfo 23 minutes ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/VGObaXdbOt 24 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/odAGQcWkCy… https://t.co/FPt6nvgojr 35 minutes ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/2f4CHGonWg 35 minutes ago

ec_financial

EC FINANCIAL SERVICES Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war💥💥 40 minutes ago

anisionogueira

#EUSOULULA Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war https://t.co/vW3A502ycO 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.