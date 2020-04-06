Oil prices slump 3% after Saudi Arabia and Russia delay talks to end their price war Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Crude oil prices slid more than 3% on Monday on reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia have postponed their oil production meeting to Thursday, casting doubt on a potential deal.*

· *Brent crude fell 3.1% to $33.10 and West Texas Intermediate fell 3% to $27.50, after surging last week on deal hopes.*

· *Crude oil prices slid more than 3% on Monday on reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia have postponed their oil production meeting to Thursday, casting doubt on a potential deal.*· *Brent crude fell 3.1% to $33.10 and West Texas Intermediate fell 3% to $27.50, after surging last week on deal hopes.*· *On Sunday,

