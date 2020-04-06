Global  

JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief package for customers

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank would extend benefits to customers who have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace period for mortgage and auto loan payments.
