THE LIST: Charlotte's largest residential real estate firms and high-priced home sales

bizjournals Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
This week’s Charlotte Business Journal lists the area’s largest residential real estate firms, ranked three ways. These installments of The List are ranked by number of full-time licensed agents, plus closed sales and number of transactions by local offices in 2019. Allen Tate Cos. tops all three lists with 855 area agents, local sales of $3.2 billion in 2019 and over 10,000 transactions last year by its 24 Charlotte-area offices. Re/Max Executive is No. 2 on the lists ranked by sales and…
