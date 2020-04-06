Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Wells Fargo closes loan window for SBA relief program

Wells Fargo closes loan window for SBA relief program

bizjournals Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Wells Fargo said Sunday evening that it has exhausted its $10 billion capacity for lending under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program as the bank operates under a regulatory asset cap. In other words, amid the pandemic-induced downturn that has some talking of an impending economic depression, one of the nation’s largest lenders will largely be kept on the sidelines.  “Today, the company continues to operate in compliance with an asset cap imposed by its regulator due to actions of past…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jocelyncapri

JocelynCapri RT @soarnesha: ⁦@WellsFargo⁩ this is going to hurt millions of small businesses. I’m at a loss for words. Wells Fargo closes loan window… 6 minutes ago

jkimelman

Jay Kimelman, CPA @WellsFargo How did you process $10B in #PPPloans? You only opened an interest page, no application @marcorubio… https://t.co/ojoi0FuTbO 8 minutes ago

georgiavonk

GeorgiaAnn Vonk "Wells Fargo closes loan window for SBA relief program" https://t.co/U4ZCKJMgll #sacramento #financial #business 9 minutes ago

Sacbiz

Sac Business Journal Wells Fargo said it can only lend $10 billion under the #SBA Paycheck Protection Program while it operates under a… https://t.co/0QAIAMMj0x 11 minutes ago

TriangleBIZJrnl

TBJ Raleigh/Durham In #banking news, @WellsFargo said it can only lend $10 billion under the #SBA Paycheck Protection Program while it… https://t.co/tAE0NUJf4Z 11 minutes ago

esternlukin

Elizabeth S. Lukin RT @SFBTmoney: Will @SpeakPelosi and @realDonaldTrump keep @WellsFargo largely on the sidelines as some fear an impending economic depressi… 14 minutes ago

julescator

julescator Wells Fargo closes loan window for SBA relief program https://t.co/wtr5mlUW34 via @SFBusinessTimes 23 minutes ago

regan_neufeld

Regan Neufeld Wells Fargo closes loan window for SBA PPP relief program - San Francisco Business Times ⁦@SRuhle⁩ so much for help… https://t.co/en6vCZtzzn 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.