Amazon plans to postpone Prime Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon plans to postpone its Prime Day shopping event generally held in mid-July until at least August and predicts the delay could cost the company $100 million or more, Reuters reported. The news organization obtained notes from an internal meeting of Amazon executives that indicated the company would push back the shopping event and would have to sell up to 5 million extra technology devices at a discount as a result, taking a $100 million to $300 million hit.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published 1 week ago Amazon Considering Postponing 'Prime Day' 00:25 The promotion, which usually happens in July, will be pushed back to at least August.

