'I was a single mother with 2 small kids:' Here's how Ashley Hamilton flipped a $20,000 waitressing salary into real-estate-investing success and a 10-unit portfolio
Monday, 6 April 2020 () · Ashley Hamilton started her real-estate-investing journey as a single mother of two, making $20,000 a year as a waitress.
· She eschewed conventional wisdom and was able to leverage a lack of capital and income to work to her advantage.
· Today, Hamilton owns nine properties for a total of 10 units.
· Click here...