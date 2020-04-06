Global  

'I was a single mother with 2 small kids:' Here's how Ashley Hamilton flipped a $20,000 waitressing salary into real-estate-investing success and a 10-unit portfolio

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020
'I was a single mother with 2 small kids:' Here's how Ashley Hamilton flipped a $20,000 waitressing salary into real-estate-investing success and a 10-unit portfolio· Ashley Hamilton started her real-estate-investing journey as a single mother of two, making $20,000 a year as a waitress.
· She eschewed conventional wisdom and was able to leverage a lack of capital and income to work to her advantage.   
· Today, Hamilton owns nine properties for a total of 10 units. 
