Alaska air carrier RavnAir files for bankruptcy as U.S. Treasury mulls grants Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy Sunday and grounded all of its 72 planes as it waits on a decision from U.S. Treasury for government assistance. 👓 View full article

0

