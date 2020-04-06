Pak. puts off Baisakhi events Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Pakistani authorities have cancelled the Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Punjab province from April 14, in which around 3,000 Sikhs f 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this