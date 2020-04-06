Spain is moving to permanently establish universal basic income in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Spain is taking steps to implement a basic income to help citizens weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus, which would make it the first nation in Europe to do so.

· "We're going to do it as soon as possible. So it can be useful, not just for this extraordinary situation, and that it remains forever," the minister... · Spain is taking steps to implement a basic income to help citizens weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus, which would make it the first nation in Europe to do so.· "We're going to do it as soon as possible. So it can be useful, not just for this extraordinary situation, and that it remains forever," the minister 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Buzz60 - Published 5 days ago Against All Odds! 101-Year-Old Spanish Woman Overcomes Coronavirus, Beating the Odds! 00:39 Hospital workers in Spain clap and applaud a centenarian who beat the odds and overcame the coronavirus. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. You Might Like

Tweets about this