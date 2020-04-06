Global  

Spain is moving to permanently establish universal basic income in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Spain is moving to permanently establish universal basic income in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic· Spain is taking steps to implement a basic income to help citizens weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus, which would make it the first nation in Europe to do so.
· "We're going to do it as soon as possible. So it can be useful, not just for this extraordinary situation, and that it remains forever," the minister...
