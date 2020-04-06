Global  

Two Nashville public companies furlough corporate employees

Two Nashville public companies furlough corporate employees

bizjournals Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Publicly traded Nashville companies Genesco Inc. and SmileDirectClub are temporarily cutting their workforces in response to COVID-19. SmileDirectClub is furloughing “much” of its corporate and retail workers through May 3, according to a news release. The company declined to provide the number of employees furloughed when reached for comment. In addition to the furloughs, SmileDirectClub is suspending most of its marketing efforts effective Monday in order to help strengthen its financial…
