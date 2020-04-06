The week in bankruptcies: ZPower LLC, Chief Supply Corp. and 4 more

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dallas-area bankruptcy courts recorded six business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended March 27. Year to date through March 27, the court recorded 118 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 39 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its… 👓 View full article

