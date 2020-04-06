Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The week in bankruptcies: ZPower LLC, Chief Supply Corp. and 4 more

The week in bankruptcies: ZPower LLC, Chief Supply Corp. and 4 more

bizjournals Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Dallas-area bankruptcy courts recorded six business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended March 27. Year to date through March 27, the court recorded 118 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 39 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.