Alaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines' challenges Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday and grounded all of its 72 planes, saying it was clear that government aid would not arrive before it ran out of cash in the midst of an "astonishing" decline in bookings and revenue due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cats and Chocolates RT @blmohr: Hmmm... "RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday & grounded all of its 72 planes,… 6 minutes ago CNA Alaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines' challenges… https://t.co/Y4iUUuvVBl 7 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk Alaska’s RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines’ challenges https://t.co/s82TnBykM2 10 minutes ago miguel oliveira UPDATE 2-Alaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting govt aid shows regional airlines… https://t.co/rJW9Bn7ir1 15 minutes ago blmohr Hmmm... "RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday & grounded all of it… https://t.co/aJ6ilMoNrb 16 minutes ago Michael C Thompson Alaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines' challenges https://t.co/Sn8BTugX2D 16 minutes ago Trading Public School Alaska’s RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines’ challenges By Reuters… https://t.co/7Ud1N8PBwx 19 minutes ago dougfasho_xrpbaby!🇺🇲🌳🐸🌐 RT @LiquidityL: Alaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines' challenges https://t.co/Dcp1SXydt8 24 minutes ago