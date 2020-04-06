Global  

Alaska's RavnAir bankruptcy while awaiting government aid shows regional airlines' challenges

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday and grounded all of its 72 planes, saying it was clear that government aid would not arrive before it ran out of cash in the midst of an "astonishing" decline in bookings and revenue due to the coronavirus.
