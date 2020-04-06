Business owners, bankers express frustrations with SBA relief program launch

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Lesley Malin of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. spent most of Saturday applying for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 1 week ago Federal, State Relief For Businesses Struggling During Coronavirus Pandemic On Its Way 03:08 Starting Friday, the federal government will begin allowing business owners to sign up for relief under the Paycheck Protection Program and the state will start taking applications for its own relief programs as well.