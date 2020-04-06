More project approvals to be streamlined under pending Sacramento ordinance Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As much as 40% of the projects reviewed by Sacramento's planning and design commission could be instead reviewed at a lower level, under a pending city ordinance. 👓 View full article

