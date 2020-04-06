Honda, Fiat Chrysler cancel all April U.S., Canadian auto production Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Honda Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday they will extend their auto production shutdown in the United States and Canada to all of April. 👓 View full article

