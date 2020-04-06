Global  

Honda, Fiat Chrysler cancel all April U.S., Canadian auto production

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Honda Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday they will extend their auto production shutdown in the United States and Canada to all of April.
