Duke Energy's former North Carolina president, David Fountain, departing for new role with Tennessee Valley Authority

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

David Fountain, the former N.C. president for Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) for six years until 2018, is leaving the company to join the Tennessee Valley Authority in a newly created role as vice chief counsel. Fountain has spent the last two years at Duke serving as its chief ethics and compliance officer and its corporate secretary. He will remain with Duke through the end of May, in part to see Duke through its annual meeting on May 7 at which he has duties as corporate secretary. He will start… 👓 View full article

