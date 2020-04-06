Fin24.com | Coronavirus | New Development Bank loan helps, but we need more, economists warn Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

National Treasury’s application for a $1 billion loan from the New Development Bank to fight the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has largely been welcomed, but economists have urged the department to cast its net wider in search of much more funding. 👓 View full article

