SF Supervisors gear up to legally compel city's COVID-19 response for homeless, hotels with emergency ordinance

bizjournals Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will introduce an emergency ordinance on Tuesday requiring the city to lease 1,000 hotel rooms to house homeless residents currently in group settings, such as shelters.  The emergency declaration, announced in a joint statement Thursday, is in response to the first recorded infection of COVID-19 in a homeless shelter last week. The ordinance, if approved on Tuesday, could be voted into effect next week. By the end of April, the Supervisors’ mandate would…
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: SF Supervisors Say City Lags in Moving Homeless From Shelters to Hotel Rooms

SF Supervisors Say City Lags in Moving Homeless From Shelters to Hotel Rooms 02:19

 San Francisco Mayor London Breed said putting homeless people in hotel rooms during the coronavirus crisis is not proving as easy as it may seem. Joe Vazquez reports. (4-2-20)

