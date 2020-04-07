Honda, Fiat Chrysler aim to restart U.S., Canada auto production in May

Honda Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday they hope to restart U.S. and Canadian auto production in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

