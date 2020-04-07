Global  

Honda, Fiat Chrysler aim to restart U.S., Canada auto production in May

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Honda Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday they hope to restart U.S. and Canadian auto production in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
