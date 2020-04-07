Global  

Sensex gains over 1,200 points, Nifty above 8,400

Zee News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with the Sensex advancing 1,224.05 points or 4.44% at 28,815.00, and the Nifty gaining 338.90 points or 4.19% at 8,422.70. About 766 shares have advanced, 93 shares declined, and 35 shares were unchanged.
