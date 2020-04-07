Gold eases from one-month high as dollar firms on virus slowdown hopes

Gold prices eased on Tuesday from a one-month high as the U.S. dollar gained strength on signs of a slowdown in fresh coronavirus cases, but concerns over the economic fallout from the pandemic provided a floor to bullion.

