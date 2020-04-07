China reports no new deaths, cases slow in Europe: Virus update Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

China reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since the pandemic emerged. The most affected countries in Europe reported lower numbers of new cases, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the virus-related fatality rate was effectively flat for two days. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing 01:25 Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. Lauren Anthony reports.

