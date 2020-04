Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Equity benchmark indices on Tuesday (April 7) ended on a positive note with the Sensex up 2,476.26 points or 8.97% at 30067.21, while the broader Nifty was up 708.40 points or 8.76% at 8792.20. Major gainers on the Nifty were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Hindalco, and M&M. All the sectoral indices ended higher with Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma rose over 10 percent. 👓 View full article