Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Dayton college to roll out new programming in summer 2020

Dayton college to roll out new programming in summer 2020

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A Dayton-area design college that launched its first-ever bachelor's degree program last year plans to roll out additional programming in 2020. This summer, The Modern College of Design will begin offering a series of new programs and courses designed to extend more flexible learning opportunities to students. The slate of new offerings at the Kettering college will include both associate's and bachelor's programming. Full-time, part-time and accelerated options are available. "We are thrilled…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 5 Seconds of Summer 'heartbroken' as new album misses top spot on Billboard chart

5 Seconds of Summer 'heartbroken' as new album misses top spot on Billboard chart 00:42

 5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin is "heartbroken" after a warehouse mix-up resulted in the band's new album Calm settling for second place on the Billboard 200 chart and in a video shared to Twitter on Tuesday, the drummer claimed the record was "robbed" of the top spot this week.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.