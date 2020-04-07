Crisis Management: Why this Columbus sushi chain launched a grocery delivery business
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Fusian’s business has expanded from sushi rolls to toilet paper rolls in the last few weeks. The Columbus-based fast-casual restaurant chain made one of the more interesting business pivots amind the Covid-19 pandemic. It started a grocery delivery business, turning all 10 of its Ohio restaurants into mini-distribution hubs hoping to bridge a small gap for consumers struggling to find a few essentials. Now, in addition to its menu of sushi rolls, as well as some meal kits that also are new to…
