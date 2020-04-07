Global  

Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Indian pharma industry on Tuesday said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements. India has decided to partially lift the ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.
