Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Indian pharma industry on Tuesday said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements. India has decided to partially lift the ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rakesh Upadhyay RT @TOIBusiness: Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry https://t.co/OHgALTScm2 18 minutes ago Soumyajit Paikaray @nibupraju @manishatripathi @Ashwinkiing @RahulGandhi Retaliate means tread war. you don't want to understand. https://t.co/zB8OpIToRB 21 minutes ago jayesh vasoya Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry ⁦@realDonaldTrump ⁦@narendramodi⁩ https://t.co/5WGpuoEqar 26 minutes ago TOI Business Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry https://t.co/OHgALTScm2 36 minutes ago Devdiscourse Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry https://t.co/IfpLui4H5x 1 hour ago