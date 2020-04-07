PNC's Karen Larrimer named in Forbes list of women changing the money industry
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Karen Larrimer, the head of retail banking at PNC Financial Services Group Inc., has been named in a Forbes list of "12 women changing the money industry not even the coronavirus can stop." Forbes said Larrimer has been driving change at PNC as its chief executive officer of retail banking and its chief customer officer where she has taken the once regional bank to the national level. PNC now has customers in every state, Forbes added, a tribute to Larrimer's success in her roles within the company. Forbes…