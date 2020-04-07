Global  

Ford issues recall on certain trucks and SUVs

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Ford Motor Co. has issued a safety recall for select 2020 vehicles, including an SUV manufactured at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. The recall includes 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions and 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmissions, according to a Ford news release. Units equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected. In affected vehicles, a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission…
