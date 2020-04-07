GFMI Inc. Fed to back banks' Payroll Protection Program loans https://t.co/bcIwJHyffl 58 minutes ago

US Finance, Inc. Fed to back banks' Payroll Protection Program loans https://t.co/9zI39N8O35 1 hour ago

Goliath Consulting Fed to back banks' Payroll Protection Program loans https://t.co/38peSBa5wT 3 hours ago

Kate Cronk @Saminsunderland Still waiting for ANY word back about Bridge Gap loan, SBA Disaster Relief, SBA Emergency Advance… https://t.co/zo3dhNqNqP 2 days ago

Elle K @RepThomasMassie @SpeakerPelosi @GOPLeader Nancy pelosi and Democrats screwed small businesses. Saying payroll prot… https://t.co/l5ZCOvNnrn 4 days ago

Marc Love RT @alexhillman: LOL this Payroll Protection Program is so fucked. Banks are completely not ready because things were changing at midnigh… 4 days ago

Alex Hillman 💫 LOL this Payroll Protection Program is so fucked. Banks are completely not ready because things were changing at… https://t.co/nKoOnztXoe 4 days ago