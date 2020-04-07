Global  

Ford is recalling more than 67,000 Ranger, F-150 and Expedition models

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Ford Motor Co. said it's recalling more than 67,000 2020 model Ranger, F-150 and Expedition vehicles. The automaker (NYSE: F) said problems could occur with the vehicles' gear-shift system, with the vehicle possibly not being placed into "park" after the engine is turned off, and the vehicle possibly moving to cause a crash. Ford said that it hasn't received any reports of injuries or accidents related to the problem. "In affected vehicles, a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission…
