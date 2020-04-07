Global  

Five Things for Tuesday, including a new peak projection

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Good morning. Here are Tuesday's Five Things. Modeling by researchers at the University of Washington says that Oregon could reach its peak resource use during the COVID-19 outbreak in two weeks, and projections show hospitals having enough beds, including ICU beds, to treat the surge of patients. It is good news showing that social distancing is successfully containing the spread of the virus. But it also predicts the cumulative deaths in Oregon reaching 171 by this summer. The latest numbers…
