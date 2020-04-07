Parallax subsidiary forges partnership to distribute vitamin D supplements to coronavirus medical workers Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCPINK:PRLX) subsidiary Parallax Diagnostics Inc is distributing vitamin D supplements to coronavirus (COVID-19) medical and clinical services workers through a partnership with CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. The firm produces CUREfilm D, an oral thin film supplement that delivers a dose of vitamin D, which has been shown to reduce respiratory infections and boost immune activity, the company said. “Our mission is to deliver world class diagnostic, remote patient monitoring and behavioral solutions through our platforms,” Parallax President Nathaniel Bradley said in a statement. “We rely on healthcare providers as a crucial component of our products and services. Through our partnership with CURE we have developed a way for us to give back and provide a low cost and protective supplemental product that we are proud to make available.” READ: Parallax executes international medical supply chain agreement for coronavirus testing kits, personal protective equipment CUREfilm D contains vitamin D3, the ideal form to maintain active vitamin D levels over an extended period of time. The 50,000 IU dose is ideal for elderly patients with low vitamin D levels or patients with a high body mass index that impair vitamin D circulation. “CURE is committed to social impact in health care,” CURE CEO Robert Davidson said. “We are thankful that Parallax shares the CURE mission to improve lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced. We are honored to supply Vitamin D OTF to the true heroes in this unprecedented time, our front-line health care workers.” The supplement is available at GoodHealthOutcomes.com. Parallax is an outcomes-driven telehealth company that focuses on cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with chronic diseases. The company operates three subsidiaries: Parallax Behavioral Health handles the patient-monitoring platform; Parallax Diagnostics oversees diagnostics delivery with an FDA-cleared analyzer and 25 FDA-cleared blood and urine tests; Parallax Health Management provides outcomes-optimization software to promote behavior modification. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

