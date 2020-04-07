GUEST COMMENT: An open letter from the Kentucky Retail Federation

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Across Kentucky, the coronavirus outbreak has upended our lives, significantly and suddenly. And while the national pandemic has created a great deal of fear and anxiety, we have also been inspired and encouraged by the generosity, compassion and kind acts we have seen throughout our great commonwealth. Amid the uncertainty, Kentucky retailers and their employees have stepped up in major ways to ensure you and your loved ones have access to the products and services you need. While this pandemic… 👓 View full article

