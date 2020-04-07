Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse see sales plummet by more than 60% Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

· Wingstop's sales continue to grow amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the company reporting on Tuesday that same-store sales grew 9.9% in the most recent quarter.

· Analysts say Wingstop is well-positioned for the coronavirus pandemic, with carry-out and delivery making up roughly 80% of sales.

