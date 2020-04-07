Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse see sales plummet by more than 60%

Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse see sales plummet by more than 60%

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse see sales plummet by more than 60%· Wingstop's sales continue to grow amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the company reporting on Tuesday that same-store sales grew 9.9% in the most recent quarter. 
· Analysts say Wingstop is well-positioned for the coronavirus pandemic, with carry-out and delivery making up roughly 80% of sales. 
· Meanwhile, Darden...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @Ironwood_BR: $WING is thriving in this environment. Will be one of the survivors in the restaurant industry which will see many bankrup… 4 hours ago

Ironwood_BR

Chad $WING is thriving in this environment. Will be one of the survivors in the restaurant industry which will see many… https://t.co/cbfcL8KKnA 4 hours ago

kensukestylist

kensukestylist Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse see sales plummet by… https://t.co/O9NRvb6SOo 9 hours ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/fJVixIofQL - Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steak… https://t.co/W7ngG9asRI 11 hours ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse... - NCAA Basketbal… https://t.co/R9nQDwpIA9 11 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Wingstop thrives amid coronavirus outbreak as chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse s… https://t.co/33PMFQTNEB 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.