Port KC offers speed to attract e-commerce development

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
With stay-at-home orders accelerating the growth of e-commerce, Port KC is working to help e-commerce operations get up and running more quickly here. CEO Jon Stephens said e-commerce retail sales in March rose 74% from the same month last year. The trend means that e-commerce companies need to be able to get new projects up in months instead of years. Now, he said, brokers are saying their e-commerce clients want to see facilities operational by the end of the year. “We’re already making a…
