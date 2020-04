Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. announced Tuesday that it will furlough "a significant number" of people, according to WPXI. The layoffs will begin April 12, due to the fact that Dick's has closed more than 800 stores nationwide. Dick’s said it is “increasingly evident that our stores are not going to reopen to public access anytime soon” and that the chain will continue to provide curbside, no-contact pickup at Dick’s and Golf Galaxy stores. For the full story, visit WPXI. 👓 View full article