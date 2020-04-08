Former Cosby prosecutor joins Saltz Mongeluzzi to represent sexual abuse victims

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

She made national headlines for the successful prosecution of Bill Cosby on sexual abuse charges two years ago. And now Kristen M. Gibbons Feden has decided to focus on representing victims of such crimes at plaintiffs personal injury firm Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky. Feden worked alongside Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele on the first Cosby trial in 2016, which ended in a hung jury. She delayed plans to join Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young to take on a larger role in the retrial,…


