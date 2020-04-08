Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Former Cosby prosecutor joins Saltz Mongeluzzi to represent sexual abuse victims

Former Cosby prosecutor joins Saltz Mongeluzzi to represent sexual abuse victims

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
She made national headlines for the successful prosecution of Bill Cosby on sexual abuse charges two years ago. And now Kristen M. Gibbons Feden has decided to focus on representing victims of such crimes at plaintiffs personal injury firm Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky. Feden worked alongside Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele on the first Cosby trial in 2016, which ended in a hung jury. She delayed plans to join Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young to take on a larger role in the retrial,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.