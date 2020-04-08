New online platform connects local people with volunteer opportunities

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new online platform aims to connect people with opportunities to help the community amid issues stemming from the coronavirus. Created by local nonprofit Kanu Hawaii in collaboration with various state, business and community partners, COVID-19: Respond with Aloha features a range of ways to help — from hands-on work to virtual support. “COVID-19: Respond with Aloha is an online resource to help connect volunteers with partners across Hawaii that are providing essential services and supporting… 👓 View full article

