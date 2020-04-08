Global  

Southwest Airlines slashes capacity by nearly 50% in June

bizjournals
Southwest Airlines made further adjustments to its schedule through June 27, a company executive said in a blog post Tuesday. Previously, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) had made adjustments to its schedule through June 5. The new schedule adjustments come during what is normally the start of the busy summer travel season. Southwest is cutting nearly 50 percent of flights, roughly 2,000 a day, from its network in June. Southwest is the second largest carrier at Philadelphia International Airport…
