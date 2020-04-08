Global  

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s mother dies with coronavirus

Hindu Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus. The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carri died
 Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus.

