Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s mother dies with coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus. The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carri died

You Might Like

Tweets about this iReport™ #COVID-19 Wednesday 8th April 2020 Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio is died. 82 yr… https://t.co/TVWQDWdtUb 27 minutes ago Sandile Mjamba Chelsea FC player Callum Hudson-Odoi have all tested positive.The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola pas… https://t.co/4N9IGMZpWg 3 hours ago David Mutemi I send my condolences to the Manchester City's coach, Guardiola for having lost his mother as as a result of this Mamoth called Covid-19... 11 hours ago Hernando E. Willie J RT @RMadridInfo: Our deepest condolences to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on the passing of his mother due to the Corona Virus. RIP h… 12 hours ago ·LUCAS15⚽🦇💯🦁· RT @valenciacf_en: VCF offer their condolences to Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola and his family. R.I.P 13 hours ago The Root Media Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, loses mother to coronavirus The Root Media - https://t.co/OOyCfyhGI4 https://t.co/rLCfSzXWAC 14 hours ago Flextv Popular football club, Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola's mother has died after contracting the deadly Coronavi… https://t.co/wiy5kx3n41 15 hours ago Yemicole BIGDREAM: COVID-19: Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola Lose... https://t.co/l9doAJARL0 15 hours ago