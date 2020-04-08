This pharma co boosts key Covid drug prodn 10X Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Zydus Cadila, one of the two largest manufacturers of key Covid drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), has ramped up its production by nearly 10X to 30 metric tonnes (15 crore tablets of 200mg) per month in view of the huge spike in demand expected due to rising cases of Covid-19. 👓 View full article

