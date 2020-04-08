Indian American co donates 3.4m HCQ tablets

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
An Indian American-owned pharma firm has pledged to donate 3.4 million Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate tablets to some of the key COVID-19 battleground states, including New York and Louisiana, joining the war against the dreaded coronavirus which by Tuesday had taken lives of more than 12,800 people in the US alone.
